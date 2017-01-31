Islamabad - Minister of State for Federal Education Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Monday said that fourth revolution of the technology is taking place in the form of availability of networking capability.

The minister was talking on closing ceremony of 29th South Asian Network Operators Group (SANOG) meeting held at the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

A week long SANOG meeting was jointly organised by HEC and PTA.

The minister on this occasion stated that the country has made visible progress during the last few years despite economic pressures, terrorism, and other challenges.

“It is believed that the world has witnessed three industrial revolutions i.e. invention of steam engine, mass scale productions and digital revolution. However, the fourth revolution is taking place now in the form of availability of networking capability,” he said.

He maintained that the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme has played a vital role in ending digital divide and provision of Evo devices to students has increased connectivity.

Admiring the establishment of Pakistan Education and Research Network (PERN) by HEC, he said it has immensely improved connectivity among universities. He said the government has remarkably increased the budget of higher education sector and it is committed to promotion of tertiary education.

Chairman PTA Dr Ismail Shah revealed that 29th SANOG meeting addressed all the issues relevant to internet including connectivity and cyber security. “Number of internet users as well as data usage has increased in the country. These facilities need to be used for service of humanity,” he emphasised.

Executive Director HEC Dr Arshad Ali briefed the audience on the proceedings of 29th SANOG meeting and informed him about the launch of Pakistan Internet Exchange Point at HEC. He said the meeting was a great learning opportunity for participants from academia, industry and IT sector.

He urged the faculty members to ensure optimal utilisation of networking information disseminated during the 29th SANOG meeting by data networking experts. ED also lauded the collaborative endeavours of all the partners of the meeting. He said promoting higher education and research and benefitting from internet and technological advancements is a key goal of HEC.

The event was jointly organized by HEC and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with Internet Society (ISOC), Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) and Internet Corporation for Assigning Names and Numbers (ICANN).