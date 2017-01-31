Islamabad - The prices of fruits and vegetables overall remained stable with minor fluctuation in some items in the federal capital here on Monday.

According to the Islamabad Market Committee Price List issued here, the prices of various fruits and vegetables showed no major difference from the price list of the previous week.

According to price list, potato sold at Rs25 per kilogram, Onion Rs31, Tomato Rs35, Ginger Rs110, Garlic (China) Rs295, Garlic Local Rs365, Lemon Rs85, Pumpkin Rs65, Brinjal Rs55, Peas Rs65, Fresh Bean Rs65, Tinda Walaiti (Imported gourd small) Rs45, Cucumber Rs45, Capsicum Rs85/65, Green Chilli Rs60, Cauliflower Rs30, Cabbage Rs35, Bitter Gourd Rs125,Green Zucchini Rs75, Spinach Rs13/11, Raddish Rs14, Turnip Rs28, Yam Rs75, Maroo Rs35, Carrot Rs24, Chicken Rs107 and Egg per dozen Rs121.

Likewise, the rates of fruits per kilogram of high and medium quality in Islamabad are as follows: Apple (kala kalo) Rs118/88, Apple Golden Rs84/55, Apple White Rs78/55, Apple China Rs155/125, Banana Pak Rs82/50, Guava 80/48, Pomegranate Rs180/125, Musumi Rs148/110, Shakri Rs170/130, Kinow Rs72/45, Fruiter Rs94/55, Pear China Rs145/120 and red blood oranges Rs155/120.