Rawalpindi - The District Teachers Union while opposing the provincial government’s new education policy has announced to completely boycott all academic activities in protest.

Talking to The Nation on Monday, President Rawalpindi Teachers Association Raja Shahid Mubarak said that the provincial government’s new education policies are unacceptable to teachers and the district association will join the protest on provincial level announced by the union.

Punjab Teachers Union has announced protest on February 2 to oppose the new education policies of the government. “Classes will be boycotted and no staff member will participate in any academic activity,” said Shahid Mubarak.

According to him, the provincial government has introduced strict discriminatory policies against teachers which are completely unfair.

He said according to the new policy, if a teacher fails to ensure 95 per cent attendance then he will be punished.

He also said that teachers have also been given the responsibility of raising the enrollment level by bringing out of school children in schools. According to him, the new policies have put the staff members under immense pressure and it is difficult for them to work.

The monitoring system of teachers’ performance is also not transparent as the role of staff member has been completely neglected in the new policy.

RPO issues notices to police

officers

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja on Monday ordered for issuance of explanation letters to two senior police officers while show cause notices to five station house officers (SHOs) for their failure in controlling increasing street crimes in the circles and areas.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Civil Line Circle Farhan Aslam and DSP City Circle Sardar Babar Mumtaz were issued explanation letters and SHOs of police stations Ganjmandi, New Town, Airport, Morgah and Civil Line have also been served with show cause notice for their failure in netting criminals.

However, RPO also awarded commendatory certificates to four SHOs for showing best performance.

According to details, RPO Wisal Fakhar held a meeting at his office to review 10 days progress of police which was attended by City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, SSP (Operations) Irfan Tariq, Divisional SPs including Iftikhar ul Haq, Ateeque Tahir and Malik Muhammad Iqbal, DSPs/SDPOs and SHOs.

RPO also gave commendatory certificates to four SHOs of Pirwadhai, Naseerabad, Sadiqabad and Waris Khan for busting criminal gangs.

The RPO also ordered to beef up security of Adiala Jail to counter any possible terrorist attack.