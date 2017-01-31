Rawalpindi - A large numbers of activists of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Monday staged a protest demonstration outside the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital against shortage of seats for new doctors and lack of basic health facilities in the government-run hospital.

They chanted slogans against the government high-ups and blocked road for traffic at Fawara Chowk.

The doctors criticised the administration of Rawalpindi Medical College for not sending demands to fill 25 seats for Postgraduate Trainees (PGTs) doctors in DHQ. They said that the step would create shortage of doctors and would put extra burden on serving doctors in the hospital.

The doctors also raised voice against shortage of medical facilities in the DHQ.

The doctors said that there was a shortage of ventilators in the hospital.

Absence of medical care for newborn babies at the DHQ forces the doctors to refer the newborns to other hospitals for necessary care, they said.

The protestors blocked traffic in the busiest intersection of Raja Bazaar creating problems for motorists and traffic wardens. The doctors protested for about half an hour outside the hospital.

The YDA announced that if their demand for providing the required posts for PG doctors in the DHQ was not met in next seven days, they would start boycotting the OPD services in all public hospitals across Punjab.

RMC Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Umar was not available for his comments.