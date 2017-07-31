Islamabad-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will launch some new academic programs from Tuesday (August 1), with start of autumn 2017 session, it was announced here on Sunday. These programs include PhD elementary teachers’ education, PhD (History), MS Pubic Nitration and BS Accounting and Finance. All together, 23 new academic programs have been introduced in a short span of time, around two and half years’ period to cover wide-range of disciplines relating to country’s socio-economic development.

This is in line with recent initiatives undertaken by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shahid Siddiqui expanding the scope of education, as per the need of the society. The university was already running over 100 academic programs from Matric to PhD-level. Besides these, there are diploma and short-courses as well.

It has four faculties relating to Sciences, social Sciences, Education and Islamic Studies and each one was coming up with new programs of public interest.

The university starts new admissions both for continuing and fresh students from August 1. It has activated its 44 regional offices to provide all possible assistance to inspiring applicants for taking admissions that will continue till September 5. Online admission forms will also be available to facilitate the students.

The university’s website has also been revamped to keep the students informed about the new developments relating to admission, examination and mailing of books. According to Directorate of Admissions, qualitative improvement has been brought about at all levels to ensure quality education and its access to all segments of society.

As per the directives of Vice Chancellor, various scholarships and fee-waivers schemes were introduced to bring those people in the educational net that are otherwise unable to carry on their future study due to financial constraints.

As per the standing policy, the University will continue to provide free education to all categories of disabled, prisoners and drop-out students. It is also in process of revising and updating its existing curriculum and text books.

Sixty per cent of this work has already been done and rest will be completed within period of one year.