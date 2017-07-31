Islamabad-Since its inception decades ago, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) lacks its own revenue generation resources.

The civic body, which is responsible to run the affairs of Islamabad - the world’s second most beautiful capital, has failed to devise any short-term or long term policy for the purpose.

The CDA has not launched even a single income generation project for the betterment of its employees and the overall development of the city.

When contacted, CDA spokesperson Mazhar Hussain admitted that the previous managements of the civic body had totally neglected that area and taken no steps for revenue generation to make the authority self-reliant.

The present management, he said, was focusing on launching revenue generating projects. He cited setting up a water park at Shahdara where amusement tools, including ferry service, would be installed for income generation. The CDA presently has a few projects like parks, food streets, parking plaza, Pakistan Monument etc, but revenue generated from them is nominal vis-a-vis its expenditure. The major chunk of the CDA’s income CDA comes from auction of plots, both residential and commercials, and shops in various markets.

The question arises as to how long the CDA can sustain with this temporary or one time income generated after each auction.

Commenting on the situation, CDA Mazdoor Union General Secretary Chaudhry Yasin said the authority had been paying salaries to its employees by auctioning commercial and residential plots every year. “This is really alarming. It is high time for the authority to wake up from the long slumber and initiate income generating projects,” he said.

Yasin, who has been in the union for around a decade, said time and again the union had been pressing the CDA management to initiate income generating projects, but the tussle between its top officials was costing the authority heavily.

He said that CDA owned only two petrol pumps and a shop in the entire city and the previous managements had been collecting a nominal rent for the properties. “As a result of our (CDA Union’s) tireless efforts that the CDA has started getting some reasonable rent for these properties,” he maintained. He underlined the need to start new income generating schemes, which would not only help CDA stand on its own feet but also stop auctioning plots to meet its needs.

He said the authority would have to initiate income generating projects. One could imagine the situation if not a single commercial plot would be left for the authority for auction, he added.