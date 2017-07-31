Islamabad-Thousands of supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including women and children amassed at Parade Ground in Shakarparian here to take part in the party celebrations in the wake of Supreme Court verdict in Panama papers case.

The day Supreme Court dismissed Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister and held him no more eligible for parliamentary politics, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced to hold ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ gathering [Thanksgiving Rally]. Rallies of PTI supporters began reaching the Parade Ground from across the region in the afternoon. Party workers the lead in reaching the venue and PTI leaders followed the suit. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Aamir Kiani, Amjid Ali Khan, Asad Umer, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaisar, Babar Awan, Murad Saeed, Aleem Khan, Faisal Javed, Iftikhar Durrani, Khursheed Kasuri, Khan Said Ullah Niazi, Noor Alam Khan, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Nazir Muhammad Gondal, Nafeefa Khattak, Imran Ismail and Ejaz Ch were among those reached the venue even before the party leader. Rallies from Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Sialkot and other major cities of the country particularly KPK also reached the ground.

Danish Saleem from Plundri, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) along with Sardar Ameen from Nathia Gali, Murree also reached the Parade Ground. On a question by The Nation, both said that they were hopeful that after the Supreme Court verdict in Panama Papers case, Pakistan will progress. Danish was of the view that no injustice was done to former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif.

“I hope that new Pakistani leader {Imran Khan) will do work for the country. He will also raise the issue of Kashmir,” he hoped.

Women dressed in party flags were chanting slogans in favour of the party chairman. The participants were happy that they have won the ‘first round of the battle’ by getting Nawaz Sharif disqualified. Party songs were displayed at sound system to charge the sentiments of the participants.

To ensure security, around 2000 security personnel were deployed at the site of the gathering as per the security plan. Walkthrough gates were installed at the entry points so that no one enters the venue without being checked for security. A separate entry point was made for women, where female security personnel were present for frisking. A separate enclosure was also erected for women participants of the event. Traffic arrangements were already in place for the rally. The organisers had claimed to have made seating arrangement for 30,000 people at the venue. CCTV cameras were also installed at the venue by the organisers.

Ahsan Muneer, Mohsin Muner; the two brothers along with their other friends including Muhammad Ali Abdullah had come from Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Faisalabad to participate in the party celebrations. Ahsan, in a clear reference to Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, said he (Nawaz) had been looting the country since last 40 years.

“If the looted money is brought back to Pakistan, every Pakistani will get prosperous,” he suggested. Mohsin Muneer, once a diehard supporter of PML-N, said that he has decided to support Imran Khan. He observed that Nawaz Sharif lost honour in the Panama episode. “Even a labourer enjoys more respect than Nawaz Sharif now,” he said. Meanwhile, heavy traffic jam was also witnessed on Murree Road in Rawalpindi and Express Highway due to PTI rallies in which irrelevant suffered a lot.