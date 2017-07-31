Islamabad-Citizens on Sunday demanded of the concerned authorities to improve services delivery system at emergency department of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to satisfy incoming patients. According to them, a large number of patients from far-flung areas visit PIMS emergency unit daily and face many problems due to lack of facilities and inadequate services.

They said that only limited beds were available in wards situated in the emergency department, where not only staff was limited but there were acute shortage of medicines. They asked to take notice of frequent absence of senior doctors and non-observance of duty-roster by medical and non-medical staff at the emergency unit.

They said there should be a monitoring mechanism to check them whether the duty staff observe their duties or not. The people said a system of reward and punishment should be started by the hospital management under which responsible staff should be encouraged while those who do not take their duties seriously should be taken to task.

Amir Shah, a patient, alleged that senior doctors mostly remained absent from their duties while only postgraduate (PG) doctors, who were studying there, run the affairs of the most sensitive unit of the hospital. He added due to the limited knowledge and experience, the PGs could not satisfy the patients having serious medical complications.

They even could not properly treat patients with minor medical issues and mostly referred serious ones to other hospitals. Faseh Abbas, another patient, said due to non-professional attitude of the staff at the emergency, patients faced several hardships, particularly those in critical condition. Sometimes patients at the emergency department, he said, needed immediate response from expert doctors but only general physicians were found there and the specialist doctors could not reach the ward on time.

He said the authorities concerned should immediately expand the emergency ward with more staff to provide timely and properly medical care to the patients.

Another patient Abbas Ali demanded to deploy sufficient staff, including medical and para-medical staff, at emergency wards for delivery of better services to the patients.

He said keeping in view the serious nature of the section, only well trained medical and non-medical staff, who know the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and all other procedures, should be assigned at PIMS emergency. Farooq Sajjad Ali, the brother of a patient, said the hospital needed the latest centralized cooling system as present central cooling system at PIMS had been out of order since long.

He said many serious patients needed specific room temperature for healing of injuries and even for operations in operation theatres but no one was taking care of this important mater. When contacted, an official of PIMS said that unlike medical practices abroad where one doctor examines five to seven patients in a day, here at PIMS each doctor has to examine several patients daily at emergency due to shortage of medical practitioners.

He said a sufficient number of doctors perform duties in the hospital’s emergency.

He said that due to heavy load at OPD in daytime several patients with normal problems come to emergency to get consultation from the doctors.

He said the hospital management has taken several steps to provide best medical care to the patients. He added a team of doctors remain in the emergency ward of the hospital round the clock to provide proper medical cover to incoming patients.