Islamabad-Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) would announce the result of Higher Secondary School Certificate Part-II annual Examination, 2017 on Monday.

According to Controller of Examination, Naeem Qureshi, the result examination held April-June 2017, would be conveyed through SMS to the candidates, who have already provided their cell phone number in their admission form.

The result would also be available on FBISE website.

The result cards to students would be issued very next day and regular candidates could get result from their institution. The result card of ex-private candidates would be sent at their given mailing address.

If the result card is not received by any ex-private candidate by 11-08-2017, he should request to the Controller of Examination (Secretary) in writing for issuance of his/her result card which will be issued free of cost up to one month after declaration of result.

Meanwhile the Federal Board has also extended the facility of submitting online applications for issuance of migration certificate

(NOC) rechecking of papers, verification of result card/certificate, duplicate result card and correction of roll no slips.