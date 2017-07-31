Ministry establishes helpline for intending pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a helpline for facilitation and information of the pilgrims.

The ministry has urged hajj pilgrims to register their complaints through Hajj helpline, 042-111-725-425 which is working round the clock to facilitate the pilgrims. Saudi Arabian Hajj Ministry has also established a helpline 800-1166622 for registering complaints of Urdu speaking people. Pilgrims while residing in Saudi Arabia could also register their complaints on 0092-42-35880054 to Pakistan.–APP

PBM renovates 140 ICT

labs of WEC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has renovated 140 information and communications technology (ICT) laboratories of various Women Empowerment Centres (WEC) to help destitute women becoming self-sufficient.

According to official sources, WECs previously known Vocational Dastakari Centres were being equipped with latest technology. As many as 157 Women Empowerment Centres were providing free training to widows, orphans & poor girls in different skill including drafting, cutting, sewing, knitting, hand & machine embroidery, computer, fax, photocopiers, printers, interior decoration, beautician, cooking, tie & dye and glass painting, etc.–APP

RBISE Matric supplementary exams from September 7

Rawalpindi: The supplementary Matric examination of Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) will start from 7th September.

According to RBISE Spokesperson Arsalan Cheema, the exam will start from 7th September, while 8th August is the last date for depositing registration fee, while 15th August is the last date with double fee.–Online

Punjab govt for hiring security guards in schools

Rawalpindi: Punjab Government has directed to hire security guards in 170 educational institutions in Rawalpindi Division.

The Punjab Government has asked the authorities to complete the process of hiring in stipulated time and present a detail report till 30th August.

According to report submitted by the law enforcing agencies, 367 institutions in Rawalpindi have been declared as sensitive and asked to take security measures according to rules and regulations..–Online

Hospitals directed to maintain patients’ record

Rawalpindi: Punjab government has directed the private clinics and hospitals operating in the city to maintain the record of patients and medicines.

Strict directions have been issued by the government after complaints of treatment criminals in the private clinics and hospitals. The government has directed the doctors practicing in these clinics and hospitals to ensure the maintenance of complete data of the patients.–Online

There are about over 800 qualified doctors working in these health centres.

The step has taken to ensure that quality medicines are provided at these clinics and treatment of criminals is stopped if any. The officials concerned of the government will visit clinics to check the record of patients and quality of the medicines.

IIUI holds meeting of selection board

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The 84th meeting of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Selection Board was held here at Faisal Masjid Campus of the university under the Chairmanship of university Acting President Dr Muhammad Bashir Khan. Interviews were conducted for the faculty of Engineering and

Technology, said a news release on Sunday. It was also attended by Vice President AF&P, Dr Muhammad Munir, members of board, experts and dean of relevant faculty.