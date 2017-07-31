Islamabad-Higher Education Commission (HEC) has released funds amounting to Rs365 million for 83 projects during first 9 months of last fiscal year under National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU). The Commission, under the programmes had approved 647 national research projects with maximum duration of three years. Official sources on Sunday said under Pakistan programme for collaborative research, 14 projects were approved for grant of Rs6.6 million. Similarly, under Travel Grants Programme, 997 fresh cases have been approved during the period mentioned.

The sources said under Text Book and Monograph programme, 12 books are expected to be published in 2017-18 while 13 books are expected to be published in 2018-19 and 14 books during 2019-20.