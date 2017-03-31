Islamabad - National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has distributed Rs 339.29 million among 21 affectees and government departments in a ceremony.

Barrister Zafarullah Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights was chief guest on this occasion and handed over the cheques to the affectees and concerned government departments.

Addressing the ceremony, Barrister Zafarullah Khan appreciated the efforts of Director General and NAB team for actively pursuing corruption cases and making recoveries of the embezzled amounts.

He said NAB was making all out efforts to recover the looted money from the swindlers.

This practice to invest in the unauthorized schemes in greed of more interest and returns on investments must be discouraged.

He urged the people to invest only in the government approved banking system and approved investment companies/housing societies.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi reiterated that NAB will continue its efforts to make Pakistan corruption free. NAB strongly believes in zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

NAB’s anti-corruption campaign is carried widely for awareness and prevention of corruption besides enforcement across the board.