Rawalpindi - A public awareness seminar on tax was held at the Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi in collaboration with the Punjab Revenue Authority Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The basic objective of the program was to create awareness among the students about basic taxation structure of Pakistan and about various types of taxes levied on the assets.

FJWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir was the chief guest while Imran Hayee Khan, Commissioner PRA Rawalpindi, Tauqeer Bukhari, Senior Vice Chairman Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Industries, Syed Tanseer Bukhari, Vice President Tax Bar Association presided over it. In her address, FJWU Vice chancellor Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir presented an overview of income tax scenario. “A challenge which the income tax department continues to face is that most people who fall in tax bracket don’t pay their taxes,” she said.

While appreciating the efforts of Punjab Revenue Authority, she said that such programs help raise awareness about importance of taxation. Imran Hayee Khan, Commissioner PRA Rawalpindi, highlighted the importance of filing the return of income. People are not much inclined towards taxation matters due to lack of awareness and motivation due to which country loses trillion of rupees.

He said this time the awareness and motivation in the public about the taxation system is much needed. He added.

RCCI, BCCI ink MOU to promote bilateral trade

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Bahrain Chamber of Commerce (BCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the sidelines of ‘Pak-Bahrain Business Opportunities Conference’ at a local hotel here on Thursday.

President RCCI Raja Amer Iqbal and Chairman BCCI Khalid Rahman Aloayed signed and exchange documents at a ceremony attended by government officials, Chamber representatives including Federal Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain Javed Malik, Group leader RCCI Sheikh Muhammad Shabir, Sohail Altaf and members’ of the executive committee.

While commenting on the occasion, RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal said that the major objective of this MOU was to promote bilateral trade ties between the chambers and mutual benefits of the business communities of the both countries. Both chambers will cooperate with each other to establish and develop direct and effective business relations between their respective members and to facilitate arranging business to business (B2B) meetings on reciprocal basis. Under the agreement, both chambers will assist each other in organizing exhibitions, conferences, seminars, international fair, research and development, information sharing, mutual trade and joint ventures.

Raja Amer Iqbal said that this was a great achievement and milestone for RCCI for promoting bilateral trade ties between the two countries. Exchange of trade delegations will further enhance the trade volume between Bahrain and Pakistan, he added. “Business community of both sides should visit each others to find different exportable items for their countries,” he said.