Islamabad - Islamabad Zoo (Marghazar Zoo) has earned Rs 29.218 million in different heads including entry fee and wildlife composition license fee during last three years.

During the period, the expenditure incurred were Rs 71.362 million on supply of animal food, medicines and store material. Year-wise details issued by Interior Division about income earned by Islamabad Zoo revealed that during 2013-14, Rs 8.562 million were earned through entry ticket fee, Rs 0.214 million through tuck shops/play equipment and Rs 0.125 million were earned through wildlife composition license fee. Similarly, during 2014-15, Rs 9.716 million were earned through entry ticket fee, Rs 0.214 million through tuck shops/play equipment and Rs 0.130 million were earned through wildlife composition license fee. During 2015-16, Rs 10 million were earned through entry ticket fee, Rs 0.214 million through tuck shops/play equipment and Rs 0.043 million were earned through wildlife composition license fee.

Regarding year-wise detail of total spending during last three years, the data revealed that during 2013-14, Islamabad Zoo spent Rs 23.848 million on supply of food and medicines and Rs 0.674 million on store material.

During 2014-15, Rs 22.836 million were spent on supply of food and medicines and Rs 1.984 million on store material while during 2015-16, Rs 20.732 million were spent on supply of food and medicines and Rs 1.288 million on store material.

Meanwhile, when contacted an official at Capital Development Authority said in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and other bodies of wildlife conservation, additional facilities were being provided for better upkeep of the wildlife in Marghazar Zoo. Measures were also being adopted to preserve the wildlife and rich bio-diversity of the Margalla in particular and Islamabad areas in general.

The authority, as part of its efforts to upgrade the Marghazar zoo on modern lines, was also providing necessary fund and other resources.

Animals and birds in the Marghazar Zoo were being provided with improved food and allied facilities in line with international wildlife standards.