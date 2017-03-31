Rawalpindi - A man gunned down his wife, injured son and daughter over domestic dispute in Tench Bhatta, within limits of Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar, informed police on Thursday.

A police team rushed to the crime scene and shifted the dead body and injured children to District Headquarters Hospital. The accused managed to escape, police added.

According to DSP Cannt Circle Raja Taifoor, a brawl occurred between Zulfiqar and his wife Pakhraj Begum on some domestic issue. He said the man pulled out his pistol and started indiscriminate firing at his wife killing her on the spot. The son Zafran and daughter Sadia of Zulfiqar also came into the firing range and sustained bullet injuries, he said.

He said dead body and injured were shifted to DHQ for autopsy and medical treatment. He said the condition of the injured children was told to be out of danger. On a query, he replied the incident took place in a house early in wee hours while locals informed police about the incident.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police, following the instructions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja and City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, launched a crackdown against the kite dealers and flyers and held as many as 9 persons besides seizing 2083 kites with 532 metal twines.

According to details, a police team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) PS Pirwadhai Mustafa Kamal Niazi placed a special naka on General Bus Stand and stopped a passenger bus (SBF-786) for checking. During the course of checking, the police team found 2000 kites and 500 metal twines. Police seized the kites and twines and held the driver and the dealer on the spot. The detainees identified as Hafiz Rizwan (dealer) and driver Arshad were shifted to police station where a case has also been registered against them.

SHO Mustafa Kamal Niazi, when contacted, confirmed the development. He said the dealer brought the kites and twines from Faisalabad and was taking to Puaran Qillah for sale. He said earlier he had also conducted a raid on a gowdown in Pirwadhai and seized 5000 kites and 1700 metal twines.