Islamabad - Staff Electrical Maintenance Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is working round the clock to fix the issues pertaining to street lights in the city in addition to the installation of modern LED road lights.

During the previous two weeks, 339 conventional street lights were replaced with modern LED road lights in addition to the removal of different under-ground faults and repair maintenance of street lights in different areas of the city during the last week.

This was informed during a meeting held at CDA Headquarters which was chaired by the Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz. The meeting reviewed the fortnight progress of street lights division of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI). The mayor directed the officers of electrical and mechanical wing to remove any fault if reported, promptly.

He said plan has been devised to make Islamabad city of lights. He said that all formations of the MCI and CDA are committed to provide quality services to the residents of the city.

He said purpose of shifting street lights of the city to LED technology is to illuminate the city in an aesthetic manner in addition to saving sufficient energy in the form of electricity. He directed all divisional and sub-divisional heads of different divisions and sub-divisions of E&M to ensure their presence in the field to personally monitor repair/maintenance and uplift of street light system of the city. Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz was informed that staff of E&M division is working round the clock to remove any fault if reported. Divisional heads of all sub divisions have been directed personally to monitor street lights repair maintenance work and rectify any fault without any delay.

The mayor was briefed that during the last two weeks Sub Division-III of Electrical Maintenance have removed underground faults from Sumbal Road F-1-, F-10 Sagheer Market, F-11 Hilal Road, G-8/1 G-8/4, Main Service Road G-11/3, street number 56, 58, 59 and 61 of sector F-8/4, main Margalla Road , F-10/3 old Margalla Road, F-9 Jinnah Avenue, Sant-o-Tijarat, Noori Road, Ibn-e-Sina Road, Kohistan Road, F-8 Johar Road and G-8 Mrakaz. In addition to these, numbers of complaints received from different areas of the city were also removed.