Islamabad - Bani Gala police are yet to initiate legal proceedings on the application of media-men against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan for hurling threats.

An official at the police station told The Nation that police have received the application and the matter is being discussed amongst the senior police officials. It is to mention here that Aleem Khan, PTI’s senior leader, just after PTI chief’s media talk at Bani Gala on Wednesday, hurled threats to a local journalist, apparently for asking a question to the party head about Aleem Khan’s alleged role in land grabbing in the area of Bani Gala. Meanwhile, CIA of Islamabad police has arrested a burglar and recovered gold ornaments, electronic equipment and other valuables from him, a police spokesman said.

The accused has been identified as Waseem, son of Abdul Shakoor, a resident of Basti Abdullah Pur, Tehsil Athara Hazari Jhang.

Police also recovered gold ornaments, LED, UPS, cylinders, oven and other valuables from him. During the initial investigation, he confessed to strike at the house of Muhammad Shad at street no 22, H-Block Swan Garden on February 11, 2017.