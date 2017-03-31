Wah cantt - Taxila police claimed to have arrested a police constable involved in robberies here on Thursday. Police sources said that Rafaqat Ali, belt number 732 presently posted at Police Lines Attock along with other accomplice was involved in different robbery cases in Taxila and adjourning areas.

According to sources, the cop while pressurizing people by showing official wireless set and hand cuffs deprived them of cash and cell phones. The said cop impersonating as official of a sensitive agency robbed a man named Abdullah at GT road near Jamelabad area in the limits of Taxila Police station on last Monday. Sources said that the accused has his crime.