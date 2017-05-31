Islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested eight outlaws including five bike-lifters and recovered three bikes, weapons and looted items from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Police arrested Nauman Ikhlaq, Ayaz, Sabir and recovered two motorbikes from them. Meanwhile, Sihala police arrested Zulfiqar Khan, Tufail and recovered a motorbike from them. Bhara Kahu police arrested Shehryar Tanveer and Sufyan Ahmed for having a 30-bore pistol and 106 rounds. Noon police recovered stolen valuables from an accused Musafir Khan.

Furthermore, local police have arrested five persons including four women allegedly involved in looting houses and also recovered gold ornaments, car and other valuables from their possession. They have been identified as Asma, Karishma, Farzana, Rabia and Nasir Mehmood. During the investigation, they confessed to having looted various houses in the area of Sabzi Mandi, Industrial Area, Karachi Company and Ramna police stations. Further investigation is underway.