Islamabad - Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) Senior Vice President Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas has said that former army chief General Raheel Sharif should quit the Saudi-led force’s command as it will prove useful for Pakistan in the prevailing situation.

Senator Dilawar Abbas, who was the Senate Standing Committee Chairman on Petroleum and Natural Resources from 2002 to 2008, expressed these views during an exclusive interview to The Nation on Tuesday. He said that formation of the Saudi-led army was the idea of certain Middle Eastern countries and Iran was very much upset over it.

He said that Iran is a brotherly Islamic country and above all our immediate neighbour, who always supported Pakistan in time of need. We can’t afford to let our friends get upset for the sake of others, he added. He said that the United States had always played a key role in division of Muslims for securing its own interests in the region. He also condemned US President Donald Trump’s remarks that Iran is sponsoring terrorism in the region.

Senator Abbas said that former army chief Raheel Sharif is an honest and dignified man as first he should not have taken the offer, as it was not an Islamic army but a Saudi-led alliance. If Saudi Arabia wants to safeguard the rights of Muslim world then all should have included all Islamic states in the force. Why some countries are part of the army while highly important Muslim states, including Iran, Syria and others, have not been included in it, he questioned. He said that it clearly indicates that Saudi Arabia had their own interests and as a nuclear Islamic State, Pakistan must clearly inform the Saudis that we cannot become part of American hidden agenda against any Muslim state. Why should we become stooges of the United States, he added.

Senator Abbas further said that Panama Leaks had created waves worldwide, as a number of international leaders from Iceland to South Korea tendered their resignations but unfortunately Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif still stick to his position. The Supreme Court’s two judges, who could become future Chief Justices, had declared Nawaz Sharif guilty while the three senior most judges had ordered formation of JIT for probing the corruption charges against the PM and his family, he said. He said that corruption is the biggest problem after power shortage in Pakistan. We need honest leadership, who can rescue nation from external and international dangers, he added.