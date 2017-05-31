Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court issued notices to former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry in a contempt of court plea in bullet-proof vehicle case.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani issued these notices in a petition moved by Riaz Haneef Rahi against former chief justice of Pakistan for not presenting the bullet-proof vehicle before the bench despite court orders.

During the proceeding, the petitioner contended before the court that Chaudhry had committed the contempt of court for not complying with the court orders to produce vehicle before court.

He added that the former chief justice had violated the court orders. After hearing the arguments, the bench served notices to the respondents including Chaudhry and Sheikh Ahsanuddin, and deferred the case till June 16 for further proceedings.

It was December 2, 2016 when Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had ordered Chaudhry’s counsel to produce the vehicle before the court by December 8 where it would remain parked till the adjudication of the case regarding provision of bullet-proof vehicle to the former chief justice. But the court orders could not be complied with so far on which the petitioner had moved a contempt of court plea against the former chief justice and his counsel.