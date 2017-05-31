Islamabad - Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has established Sasta Bazaar at Sector G-7 to provide relief to citizens in the holy month of Ramazan.

During a inauguration of bazaar, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz said on the directions of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, edible items are being provided in large quantity.

He said their availability at concessional rates is also being ensured so that residents could get maximum benefit from this facility during the month of Ramazan.

On the occasion, Naeem Ali Gujar Chairman of the Union Council, Sardar Mehtab Khan among chairmen of different union councils, senior officers of the CDA and MCI were also present.

The Mayor directed the concerned formations to ensure provision of quality edible items including fresh fruits and vegetables in these bazaars on concessional rates during the holy month of Ramazan.

He further directed the concerned officers to ensure the presence of staff at the bazaars so that complaints of the consumers could be redressed on the spot.

He also directed to take consolidated steps to ensure provision of quality edible items at concessional rates to the residents at Sasta Bazaars.

The Mayor said that strict monitoring and constant vigilance would be ensured so that residents of the city could get maximum benefits from these Bazaars.

He said that strict action would be taken against the elements involved in complaints regarding over charging and misbehaving with the consumers.

He further directed to ensure the display of approved rate list at stalls of Sasta Bazaars.

Sheikh Anser Aziz said that the prices of edible items particularly of fruits, vegetables and cold drinks are nominal as compared to the local market.