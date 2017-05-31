WAH CANTT – Syed Masroor Isa, the father of Syeda Huma Masroor of GEO TV, was buried in Wah Cantt on Monday. He breathed his last on Sunday last. Syed Masroor Isa has left behind three sons and two daughters to mourn. His Qul ceremony was held yesterday at his residence in Wah Cantt where a large number of their relatives and others participated to pray for the departed soul.