National Theatre Festival 2017: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is organising National Theatre Festival 2017. The festival is being held in connection with the 70 years of Pakistan Independence Day celebrations. The PNCA invites theatre groups from all over the country to participate in the festival and avail opportunity to showcase their talent at the national level. The festival will be held at PNCA Auditorium, Islamabad from July 25th till August 12th, 2017.