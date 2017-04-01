KARACHI : Law enforcement agencies claimed on Friday to have arrested at least 112 suspects and recovered a huge cache of weapons. The Sindh Rangers claimed to have recovered a huge cache of arms from a graveyard in Korangi. The Rangers said the raid was carried out on a tip off about the arms buried in Bagh Korangi Graveyard. Rangers personnel recovered LMG rifles, 9MM pistols and hundreds of bullets. The ammunition was wrapped in cloth and plastic bags. The weapons were meant to be used to spread terrorism and unrest in Karachi, the Rangers said. On the other side, police claimed to have arrested several criminals, including drug peddlers, bandits, street criminals and absconders.

They recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.