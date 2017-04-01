Fire erupted in Landhi export processing zone in Karachi last night, reported a private news channel.

A factory in Landhi export processing zone caught fire last night at 1 am but no one informed the Government fire brigade. They were informed at 4 am in the morning due to which a lot of damage has been caused. After a lot of effort the fire has been extinguished. According to fire brigade the fire was of 3rd degrees.

According to fire brigade officials, 13 fire tenders, two water bowsers, one snorkel, and one fire tender were deployed to extinguish the fire.

No casualties have been reported yet.