KARACHI - Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Karachi chapter on Friday staged a protest demonstration against a bomb blast outside an Imambargah in Parachinar that resulted in death of at least 25 people and injuries to more than 75 people.

The demonstration was staged outside Jamia Masjid Noor-e-Iman after Friday prayers. The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with demands of indiscriminate action against terrorists operating freely across the country and targeting a specific community.

Addressing the participants, Allama Mirza Yousuf Hussain, Allama Mubashir Hassan and Allama Azhar Naqvi said that Friday’s terrorist attack in Parachinar had put a big question mark on Operation Raddul Fasad and it seemed that rulers and the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) had left the people of the country at the mercy of terrorists.

They said that it was not the first time that Shia-Muslims of Parachinar had been targeted. Earlier, terrorists had targeted the cloth market of Parachinar in which dozens of lives were lost. They said that NACTA had issued security alerts, but nothing was done in this regard. This showed incompetence of the rulers. On one hand Shia-Muslims were being targeted and on the other security forces were targeting people protesting against the brutality of terrorists, they said. MWM leaders demanded that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa take action against the security personnel who opened fire on the protesters and ensure arrest of the culprits involved in the Parachinar bombing.

Criticising the PML-N government, they said that rulers should focus on internal matters of Pakistan instead of showing concern about other countries and becoming part of a military alliance to safeguard other countries. The PML-N should take solid measures for security of Shia-Muslims, they said.

In a related development, Inspector General of Sindh Police AD Khowaja ordered a security high alert across Sindh after a bomb blast outside an Imambargah in Parachinar on Friday.

According to the Sindh police spokesperson, the Sindh Police chief ordered all SHOs to increase patrol in their areas and keep an eye on any suspicious activity or persons. He instructed the police officers to remain in contact with other security institutions in order to facilitate and improve the exchange of information.

AD Khowaja issued directives to increase snap checking and establish check posts at the entry and exit points of the province. He called upon SSPs and other officials to ensure maintenance of law and order in their areas.