KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said the Green Line Bus Project will be completed by the end of this year to provide better transport facilities to Karachiites.

The governor said this while talking to the media after a briefing on the Green Line Bus Project in the Board Office Roundabout area on Friday. He was accompanied by Senator Nehal Hashmi.

Zubair said, “This project is a gift to the people of the metropolis from the federal government and with this the citizens of Karachi will travel with latest facility."

He said that problems faced by the city and traffic issues were on the rise. This project will provide travelling with ease and help decrease traffic problems. Head of the Karachi Infrastructure Development Company Muhammad Saleh Ahmad Farooqi briefed the governor about different stages of the project.

Saleh told the governor that work had been done on the project according to the schedule. It will be completed on time, as 80 percent of the work had been completed. Work has also been started on fourth and fifth phases of the project, he said. The governor expressed his satisfaction with the pace of work on the project and said that he would request the prime minister of Pakistan to inaugurate the interchange of the green line bus in the Board Office area.

“Better infrastructure is the priority of the federal government. The prime minister visited the province six times because he wanted to see economic development in the province and better facilities for the public,” the governor said.

Zubair said the prime minister announced the metro bus project for the city during his visit to Hyderabad and work on the project would begin soon. The prime minister is also paying attention to improvement in imports and exports, education, health and infrastructure for economic growth, the governor said. The governor said the government was also paying attention to the private sector, which would generate jobs. He said that after controlling the law and order situation in the province, especially Karachi, the government was focusing on providing drinking water and other basic necessities to people of Karachi.