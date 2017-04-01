KARACHI - At least 40 people, including prominent leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), were arrested by the law enforcement agencies when they tried to gather at the venue of a protest demonstration against K-Electric here on Friday. The JI had announced some days ago that it would stage a protest demonstration against K-Electric on Shahrah-e-Faisal on Friday. The city administration had refused to allow the JI to stage a sit-in on Shahrah-e-Faisal. The JI had sought permission in this regard from the deputy commissioner (east).

The JI set up a protest camp at Nursery, Shahrah-e-Faisal, where scores of party workers gathered after Friday prayers. Heavy police contingents erected barricades outside the Karachi office of Idara Noor-e-Haq, provincial headquarters of the JI, to stop JI workers and leaders from participating in the protest demonstration. Workers and leaders of the party put up resistance and tried to remove the barricades. The situation turned tense when the police arrested key JI leaders like Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Asadullah Bhutto, Younus Barai and Dr Humayun and a number of party workers. The JI alleged that police resorted to aerial firing and shelling and baton-charged party workers on Shahrah-e-Faisal. JI Karachi deputy chief Muhammad Islam was injured when a teargas shell hit him on his head. A JI worker received bullet injuries and was shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The sit-in was aimed at recording a protest against K-Electric over an increase in power tariff and overbilling. The JI has been running a campaign against the power entity for the last few days. A few days ago, protest demonstrations were held at 50 spots across the city. JI Karachi chief Naeem-ur-Rehman has become a party to Nepra's hearing against K-Electric.

Addressing the protesters, Naeem said that ruling parties were hands in glove with K-Electric. He said that rulers had sold the interests of the masses for their own monetary benefits. He said that KE's line losses were at previous levels and its production had not been increased, but its profit had increased manifolds. “How is this possible?” he asked. The JI leader said that the KE administration had been fleecing the masses for long. They had been illegally charging bank fees and meter rent and issuing inflated bills to masses.

Before his arrest, the JI leader had held a press conference at the JI Karachi headquarters and said that the ruling parties were making mockery of democracy. "We do not want unrest, we do not want to resort to torture, and we do not want to create a law and order situation, but we will never surrender our rights," he said.

“If we are stopped from exercising our democratic right to protest, the government will see sit-ins and protests everywhere in the city and beyond,” he said. He said that at least 60 cases were pending against KE in the Sindh High Court. Instead of taking action against the KE administration, he said, the government arrested peaceful workers of the JI.

