KARACHI - Asmat Siddiqui, the ailing mother of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, has said that she is still hopeful about the release of her daughter and is waiting for the prime minister of Pakistan to play his role for early repatriation of the Pakistani scientist as per his promise.

A large number of civil society activists and workers of the Aafia Movement Pakistan gathered outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Friday to mark completion of 14 years of Aafia’s imprisonment. They lit a symbolic ‘torch of peace’ and demanded her early release. The speakers on the occasion said that completion of yet another year of Aafia’s detention was another black chapter in the history of Pakistan as well as humanity. They said the struggle to secure repatriation and release of Aafia would change the darkness of injustice into the light of justice and equity, as it was the struggle for the rights of millions of mothers in the world. They said that Muslims as well as people of other faiths were demanding Aafia’s release today.

Asmat Siddiqui said in her message that was read on the occasion that Aafia was a Pakistani citizen; she did not have citizenship of any other country. She said that Aafia did her doctorate in child education from the US and it was not difficult for her to settle there and earn a lot of dollars, but she preferred to return to her own country to work for the future of Pakistani children.

She said that she still remembered the moment when Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had promised to her at Governor’s House in Karachi that he would play his role for Aafia’s release. She said that Nawaz Sharif had put his hand on the head of Mariam, daughter of Aafia, and pledged that he would bring Aafia home.

Asmat Siddiqui regretted that four years had already passed, but Nawaz Sharif had yet to fulfil his promise. She said that family had no contact with Aafia for the last one-and-a-half years. She expressed the hope that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would fulfil his promise and bring Aafia home. On the occasion, Aafia Movement workers Sardar Zulfiqar, Zafar Iqbal, Hamid Siddiqui, Haider Bhai, Tahir Azeem, Matloob Khan and others were also present.