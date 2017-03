KARACHI - Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah conferred military awards on Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/POs and sailors during an impressive investiture ceremony at Bahria Auditorium on Friday.

The recipients of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Cdre Zaka Ur Rehman, Cdre Javed Iqbal, Cdre Salman Ilyas, Cdre Muhammad Imran, Cdre Zahid Islam, Cdre Abdul Samad, Cdre Syed Wajeeh-ul-Hassan, Cdre Muhammad Aslam, Cdre Syed Muhammad Babur and Cdre Muhammad Irfan.

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) was awarded to Captain Tauqeer Ahmad Khawaja (PN), Captain Syed Nauman Ali (PN), Cdr Faraz Farooq Herekar (PN), Cdr Syed Ailya Hasan (PN), Cdr Sikandar Ali Khan (PN), Cdr Atif Zamir (PN), Cdr Sajid Nawaz (PN), Cdr Muhammad Shahzad (PN), Cdr Faisal Azeem Siddiqui (PN), Lt Cdr Shujaat Abbas (PN), Lt Cdr Rabia Anwer (PN), Lt Cdr Asad Bashir (PN), Lt Cdr Muhammad Arsalan Attique Butt (PN), Lt Cdr Asim Zubair (PN) and Lt Cdr Muhammad Shoaib Awan (PN).

The recipients of Tamgha-i-Basalat were Lt Cdr Syed Hassan Jilani (PN), Muhammad Atiq Khalid (LCT), Arshad Khan (CDT-I), Zaigham Nazeer Ranjaha (CDT-I) and Altaf Ahmed (MUS-I).

Sixteen Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-I were awarded to Sub Lt Toheed Akhter, Akhtar Karim CWEA (S), Muhammad Hanif CMEA (M), Ghulam Mustafa CMEA (L), Mehdi Ul Hassan CMEA (M), Muhammad Abbas CMEA (M), Javed Akhtar Anjum CMEA (M), Mohammad Akram CWEA (S), Abdul Razzak CMEA (M), Rao Muhammad Khalid CWEA (FC), Nasir Hussain CMEA (M), Wazir Zada CMEA (M), Azmat Khan CMEA (M), Ali Ur Rehman CMEA (M), Mohammad Yousaf CWEA (OC) and Muhammad Ramzan CWEA (OC). In addition, 17 Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-II and 32 Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-III were awarded to CPOs/POs/sailors.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of serving and retired officers of the armed forces and the families of awardees.