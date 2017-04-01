HYDERABAD - Inspector General of Sindh Police AD Khowaja has denied that banned terrorist outfits have established a network in Sindh.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the 'Reporting Centre' at Makki Shah Police Station here on Friday, the IG dismissed the rumours that any terrorist network had a foothold in the province.

"There may be people who share extremist tendencies similar to them but there is no network," he emphasised.

Khowaja said the federal government had been informed about the seminaries in Sindh that were suspected of promoting extremism and recommended to maintain strict vigilance on those seminaries.

He said that after the terrorist attack on the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan the security of shrines in the province had been beefed up.

"We have declared nine shrines in Sindh very sensitive and security measures at those places have been taken accordingly," he said. According to him, the security audit of the shrines had been prepared by a committee of senior police and Auqaf department officials.

The installation of CCTV cameras, increasing the height and width of the boundary walls, a control room and deployment were the measures being adopted for the shrines in addition to deployment of lady police, he added.

The IG said that adequate security was being provided to all mosques and Imambargahs during Friday prayers.

Talking about the centre, the IG informed that 50 such centres were being set up in the police stations of Hyderabad division to facilitate the citizens who come to the police stations to report crime or get help.

"The centres will work independently of the police stations," he clarified.

Hyderabad DIG Khadim Hussain Rind, SSP Irfan Baloch and representatives of the business community attended the inauguration.



