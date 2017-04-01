KARACHI - The affected employees, who had passed the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) examination and got jobs, observed a hunger strike outside the Karachi Press Club on Friday, demanding protection to their jobs.

The candidates were holding placards inscribed with slogans against the government. They appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to review the decision.

The spokesperson for the affected candidates said while talking to the media that the candidates applied for the combined competitive examination in 2013 and appeared in screening test in 2014. All the candidates appeared for the written examination in 2015 while the interviews were conducted in 2016. After that, the shortlisted candidates were called for medical tests and other verifications and were issued appointment letters. Weeks ago the court declared the appointments null and void, but where should the candidates go in this case and what is their fault, he asked? He appealed to the chief justice to consider the stance of the candidates. He said that why candidates should suffer when it was the chairperson who was not eligible. It is worth mentioning here that the Supreme Court had taken suo moto action against Sindh Public Service Commission Chairman Muhammad Saleem, termed him ineligible for the slot and declared the appointments made by him illegal.