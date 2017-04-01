KARACHI - Sindh Senior Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Provincial President Nisar Ahmed Khohru has said that his party is moving forward and following the vision of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto under the dynamic leadership of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

It is due to the vision of Bhutto that people, especially political workers from other parties, are joining the caravan of the PPP, he said while addressing a press conference at PPP Media Cell on Friday.

On this occasion, PPP Shaheed Bhutto leaders Ghulam Hussain Chandio from Mirpurkhas and Muhammad Ali Jamot from Karachi made a formal announcement about them joining the PPP.

PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Information Secretary Aajiz Dhamra, Rashid Hussain Rabbani and Najmi Alam flanked Khohru.

Khohru, welcoming the newcomers, said that they were associated with the organisational structure of their previous party and the PPP would benefit from their experience.

In reply to a question, he said that those speaking against the release of Dr Asim Hussain on bail from court and describing his release as a deal under the National Reconciliation Order (NRO) should know that they were accusing the court, not the PPP, as the bail and release was ordered by the court.

To another question, the PPP leader said that Bagh Ibn-e Qasim had been adopted by Malik Riaz of Bahria Town. He would upgrade the recreational park on modern lines and Bahria Town would bear all expenses on this development except remuneration for employees of the KMC Parks and Horticulture Department.

He said that those making a hue and cry over this development should first give details of transparent utilisation of money to the tune of Rs300 billion, which they claimed to have spent on development in the city.

Ghulam Muhammad Chandio also spoke on this occasion.