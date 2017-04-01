KARACHI : Karachi University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan has said that in the contemporary era of competition it’s not possible to ignore importance of the latest technology.

“Our young generation must be well-versed in the field of modern technology and computer because it’s imperative to achieve the development goals. Information technology and internet have globalised the whole world, making it a global village. There is a dire need to promote modern tools of research and technology that will open new avenues of success in the modern age.

The Pakistani youth must get familiar with modern technology and studies to play a pivotal role in the national development and prosperity. He expressed these views at the Computer Competition Week 2017 ceremony organised by Shaikh Zayed Islamic Centre at the Karachi University.

Faculty of Social Sciences Dean Professor Dr Muhammad Ahmed Qadri, who is also the acting dean of the faculty of Islamic Studies, also expressed his views. He said that graduates of this centre would be on key positions of power in Pakistan and abroad since they were enlightened with the knowledge of not only Islamic culture but also the latest technology.