KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar announced that 70th Independence Day would be celebrated in a befitting manner. He gave it a name “Champions Ka Pakistan” and it would be celebrated in collaboration with KMC officers welfare association.

He was addressing a press conference held in the KMC Officers Club in Sports Complex Kashmir Road on Monday. The former Olympian Islahuddin and former test cricketer Shoaib Mohamnmned and Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra, DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, City Council leader of the house Aslam Shah Afridi, parliamentary leaders from opposition parties, president and general secretary of KMC Officers Welfare Association and officers of KMC were also present on the occasion.

The mayor said the heroes of Pakistan had been invited to champions of Pakistan event.

It is tradition of KMC to celebrate Independence Day every year and it is also the honour of KMC that first reception at KMC old building was given to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah father of the nation .

The heroes would be Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmed, former cricketers Javed Miandad, Sikandar Bakht and Iqbal Qasim, former world squash champion Jahangir Khan and others. The celebrations will continue from 1st to 14th August. “This is a reality that our country is not developing at a pace which is required. We are in the grip of terrorism, corruption, and nepotism, but we should not lose hope but try to develop the country free of terrorism,” the mayor added.

He said there are lot of issues to be resolved in the city like, encroachments, garbage, nepotism are in Karachi but we have to look ahead and celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner.

He explained that from August 1 to 14 celebrations will continue all over the city.

Replying to a question, he said we want to inculcate patriotism all over the country and see to look Pakistan move forward. He said we should forget our mistakes and move ahead to build this country.

Akhtar said 20,000 national flags will be hoisted all over the city and all the roundabouts of the city will be decorated. The KMC old building will be illuminated and huge national flag will be hosted. We are celebrating this with the help of people and no funds were taken from KMC.

The mayor announced that on August 14 flag hoisting ceremony will take place at the mausoleum of Quaid-e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah school children would also be invited at the Mazar. He announced that from August one to 14 events will be arranged all over the city.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Ijaz Ahmed Khan directed the concern department to make special security arrangements at Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan, adding that authorities also take concrete measures for better traffic arrangements and other civic issues.

This he stated while chairing a review meeting regarding arrangements for Independence Day at his office. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Karachi, Deputy Commissioner of District East, representatives of Quaid-e-Azam Management Board, Police, Rangers, Pakistan Navy, KMC, Civil Defence and others. The meeting reviewed the arrangements for flag hosting ceremony at Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum while it has decided that Independence Day will be celebrated with zeal.

The meeting informed that Chief Minister Sindh, Governor Sindh, Members of Sindh Cabinet, government officials, ambassadors and other well known personalities will participate on the occasion of flag hosting ceremony as special arrangements should be made at the occasion.