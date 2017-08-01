KARACHI - Sindh Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a bill titled Sindh Differently Abled Persons (Employment, Rehabilitation and Welfare) (Amendment) Bill, 2017, aimed at increasing the job quota for the differently abled people from two percent to five percent.

The bill was tabled by Sindh Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and was supported by all parliamentary groups of the provincial assembly.

The bill is an amendment to the Sindh Differently Abled Persons (employment, rehabilitation and welfare) Bill 2014 section 8 and sub section 1 by replacing word two with five.

Speaking on the bill, Khuhro said that there had been lot of discussion on the urban and rural divide in Sindh, and now both these parts were moving fast on the path to development. “Besides that women in the province are also getting their due rights, but still there are people who need to be safeguarded,” the minister pointed out.

“Therefore, the provincial government has decided to enhance the quota for differently abled people to five percent so that they could be abled to play their roles for the progress of the society,” he explained.

MQM Parliamentary Leader Syed Sardar Ahmed endorsed the bill, while another MQM lawmaker Mazahir Aamir said that he had three differently abled children and it was good to see that the provincial government was committed to providing them with opportunities to excel in life.

“The bill should be implemented in letter and spirit at all government departments,” he asserted. PTI Parliamentary Leader Samar Ali Khan said that it was encouraging that the provincial government had cared for the differently abled people.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz said that disabled people were deemed as workforce in her department because they could play their role for the betterment of society.

She further said that it was former president Asif Ali Zardari, who in his tenure, had inserted the words differently abled people in the National Identity Cards (NICs), and she would urge all people with disabilities to get themselves enrolled and avail the facilities, the state is offering to them.

Speaking on a point of order, PPP member Sohrab Sarki criticised Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair Umar for participating in political activities and visiting parties’ offices to gather support for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate for the slot of prime minister in the National Assembly.

He said that the governor had gone to MQM headquarters for pursuing the party seniors to vote for his party’s candidate. “This is unconstitutional and the Supreme Court should take notice of his activities,” he demanded.

PTI Parliamentary Leader Samar Ali Khan endorsed his views and said that governor and president were the representatives of federation and should refrain from participating in politics.

“It is unfortunate that the governor is playing a political role and is safeguarding the interests of a party and a family rather than the province,” he regretted.

MQM lawmaker warns

of self-immolation

Meanwhile, MQM lawmaker Jamal Ahmed warned of committing self-immolation in front of the Sindh Assembly building if the concerned authorities did not withdraw the decision of termination of over 100 employees of Mirpurkhas Intermediate Board.

“Earlier 50 employees had been demoted, and now the plan is to terminate the services of over 100 employees of BPS-7 and 8,” he said, and added that he would not tolerate such injustice with poor people, and if the authorities went ahead with their termination, then he would commit self-immolation in front of the assembly building.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday assured the MQM lawmakers that their security would be enhanced after one of their vice chairmen was killed in an armed attack in district Korangi.

He was responding to a speech from MQM lawmaker Nishat Zia Qadri, who had said that UC-13 Shah Faisal Colony vice chairman had been killed in front of his home and police were yet to arrest the murderers. “Rashid was the sole bread earner for his family and was survived by five daughters,” he said.

The information minister said that an insane and anti-Pakistan person was threatening MQM-Pakistan people from London, and the government would further enhance the security of party office- bearers in order to protect them and maintain law and order situation in the city. The speaker then read out the message from the governor to prorogue the provincial assembly session.