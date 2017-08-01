KARACHI - Vice Chancellor of Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education Professor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi has said that there is a serious dearth of information about hepatitis prevalence. Pakistan is ranked among most high risk countries globally as far as Hepatitis B and C are concerned.

She was addressing at the inaugural of the One day International Conference entitled “Microbiology Research Update 2017” and free screening and vaccination camp for Hepatitis B & C organised by Department of Microbiology and Immunology - DIHE and Pakistan Society for Microbiology at DIHE main campus. She also gave a keynote address on vector borne diseases in Pakistan.

“Sustainable actions are required in this regard since this disease will be endangering the lives of millions of people of the country,” Prof Shahana added.

More than 20 million Pakistanis are suffering from hepatitis B and C while 150,000 deaths occurs in Pakistan every year 400 patients are dying of Hepatitis B and C daily, which is alarming and demands strong actions, she said.

Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi, who is also country ambassador of American Society for Microbiology in Pakistan, revealed in her research that Drug resistance in Mycobacterium strains is a big hurdle in curbing Tuberculosis globally. Tuberculosis (TB) is a growing scourge to public health with 1.4 million deaths and 10.4 million new TB cases globally in 2015, according to the WHO 2016 report, whereas Multi drug resistances (MDR) new cases were estimated to be 480000 in 2015. Despite the public health importance of this disease, the profile of immune activation during the pathogenesis of the disease is still under investigation.

While sharing a research on street food items of Karachi, Dr Humaira Qureshi and Javeria Samad from Habib University revealed that street vended food which is very popular in the metropolitan city of Karachi, is acting as a major contributing factor of gastrointestinal diseases. This study is a joint DIHE and Habib University Research project.

Sharing the findings of research, it was stated that all vendors were shabbily dressed and food was kept without cover. Surveys revealed that majority of the vendors were illiterate, without any prior food hygiene training. Bun kebab was found most contaminated with highest number of pathogens along with juices (orange/sugarcane), fried items (fries/rolls), paan, meat curry items (Haleem) and ice-cream.

Later on, in the keynote sessions, Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi while giving a keynote address one health strategy to control zoonotic and vector borne diseases stated that zoonotic diseases are diseases of animals that can be transmitted to humans. Vector- borne diseases are diseases that are transmitted to humans by an animal (the vector).

“One health initiative is to recognize the inter-connectedness between human, animal, and ecological health. The One Health Initiative was started to increase communication, collaboration, and cooperation across a wide variety of disciplines including human medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, microbiology, ecology, and others.”

“Vector borne or zoonotic diseases comprises of 70 percent of emerging and reemerging infections in the world. The major reasons of emergence of zoonotic diseases are better reporting and Technology, Microbial Adaptation, Human Population Pressures, Poverty and Susceptibility to Infection, Economic Development and Land Use, Bush Meat Consumption, International Travel, Exotic Animal Trade and Intent to cause Harm”, said Dr Kazmi.

She further informed the audience that approximately 63 percent of all U.S. households own at least one pet, also in European Countries Most commonly owned animals include Cats (90.5 million), Dogs (73.9 million), Small mammals (18.2 million) and Birds (16.6 million). As the human population explodes, interactions with new zoonotic agents (e g viruses) from animal populations will continue to increase and more zoonotic diseases will emerge. The One Health Initiative addresses the need for greater collaboration on many levels (individual, public health, and research) between human, animal, and public health professionals.

“Measures to curb these diseases include spray in animal markets, ban on entry of diseased animals in cities – isolation to avoid contact, waste of animal safe disposal, all samples etc Special wards and lab facilities in hospitals with trained doctors, paramedics and lab”

More than 50 researchers from different universities including DIHE, Aga Khan University, University of Karachi, Habib University, HEJ, SZABIST, Dow University and others presented their research papers. Free screening and vaccination for Hepatitis B & C was also held on the occasion.

Awareness programme on hepatitis

Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Monday observed World Hepatitis Day and organised an awareness programme on hepatitis at Defence Authority Sunset Club.

A renowned gastroenterologist Dr Faisal Ziauddin delivered a lecture regarding prevention and management of viral hepatitis. Free screening test for detection of Hepatitis was conducted by Sindh Lab and Liver Foundation at the venue. Begum Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali was a chief guest on the occasion.

Dr Faisal said that hepatitis has become a serious threat for public health in Pakistan which has infected 15 million Pakistanis with Hepatitis B and C viruses. He added that it was ironical that only a fraction of the infected people are timely detected of the hepatitis infection and still fewer receives proper treatment.

He remarked that it was an appalling situation which has resulted in hundreds of death every year. The gastroenterologist stressed on the need of promoting awareness of the disease in masses and the need for ensuring early detection and vaccination of hepatitis to control the mortality rate.

Dr Faisal Ziauddin said that Hepatitis ‘B’ is a lethal liver attacking virus in blood which is extremely dangerous for human health. He said that Hepatitis ‘B’ Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the injurious infection.

He stressed on the need of establishing free Hepatitis ‘B’ Vaccination Camps at different places for the citizens. He added that the vaccination series consisting of 3 shots provided comprehensive protection against infection for at least 20 years.

A large number of DHA residents, citizens and DHA officers attended the event.