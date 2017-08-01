KARACHI - The council of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in its meeting on Monday strongly condemned the killing of vice chairman of union council 13 of DMC Korangi Muhammad Rashid by unidentified persons and called for arresting the killers immediately.

The members also called for ensuring safety of elected local government representatives, said a statement. Afterwards the city council meeting which was chaired by the Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra adjourned till August 1.

In the meeting a resolution was presented by the leader of the house Aslam Shah Afridi, Aman Khan Afridi, Mohammd Junaid Mukati and supported by Syed Akbar Hashmi, Alam Zaib Alai and Opposition leader in the council Karamullah Waqasi. Through this resolution, the members demanded that government should arrest the killers.