KARACHI - The threat of polio in high risk areas of Pakistan can be reduced through a package of community-based strategies integrating maternal child health services and routine immunizations.

According to a research conducted by health experts from the Aga Khan University in partnership with the Peshawar Medical College, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Centre for Global Child Health at the Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto - series of interventions introduced in 387 sites of Bajaur, Karachi and Kashmore established expansion in coverage of polio vaccine.

Interventions including introduction of pictorial health awareness campaigns, community mobilization and engagement through local volunteers were said to have made the difference in the areas inhabited by children especially vulnerable to contracting polio.

Details of the research based study published in The Lancet Global Health acknowledged that Pakistan, actively engaged in a global fight against terrorism, was faced with serious challenges in its efforts against the crippling disease.

These challenges were said to include absence of children at their homes during immunization drives; healthcare workers being denied access to particular areas or being unable to cover all homes in an area, distrust of vaccination activity among the population, and fatigue caused by recurrent polio-focused immunization drives.

Researchers of the published study were of the opinion that running of holistic health camps after national immunization drives that addressed the unmet need for mother and child health services made the difference in these areas.

These steps were said to have enabled low cost, accurate health information as well as vaccinations to be provided to over 50,000 families, helped address the problem of children being missed in national drives and alleviated the potential hesitancy of those refusing polio vaccines delivered through frequent door to door immunization campaigns.

Furthermore, by focusing each intervention in a distinct cluster, researchers were able to assess the effectiveness of each approach and to recommend which measures would help meet global and country polio eradication targets most effectively.

Researchers also referred to suspicion of immunization activity in the country leading them to test the approach of building trust within communities.

Healthcare teams, consisting of community mobilisers from the area, were trained under the pilot study to deliver accurate information about immunization to parents and local healthcare providers.

Focused sessions were said to be also held with community leaders, religious figures, teachers and other prominent officials at the union council level enabling vaccinators to gain access to previously unreachable areas and thereby protect more children from the preventable disease.

The study also disproved a view that providing an anti-polio injection, the inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV), alongside polio drops, the oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV), would result in opposition from the community.

Researchers noted that data showed that eight out of ten families agreed to their child receiving the IPV when it was delivered as part of a comprehensive health package that provided vital hygiene, nutrition and antenatal services to mothers and children.