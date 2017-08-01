MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of residents of Lalchandabad, Gharibabad, Sir Syed Road and a number of shopkeepers held a demonstration on Sir Syed Road here on Monday evening to protest against Hesco official’s failure to restore power supply in their areas suspended for the last five days.

The protesters led by Riaz and Fateh Muhammad blocked the road at different places and burnt tyres as a result of which traffic was suspended. Although Gharibabad police arrived at the site and tried to pacify the situation, but the protesters refused to disperse and open the blocked road. They also raised slogans against the subdivisional officer (SDO) and other officials. Later talking to media, the protesters lamented that Hesco officials were not ready to change their transformer of 100 KV to 200 KV, as the old one remained dysfunctional due to overloading.

They added that although their transformer had stopped functioning five days back, still they were deprived of power as Hesco officials had failed to arrange an alternate transformer.

They demanded the Hesco chief to take immediate notice of the matter and ensure regular power supply to their areas besides punishment to the responsible officials.

The protest was continuing till the filing of this story.