KARACHI - President of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi, Prof Dr Zubair Shaikh, has asked the teachers and students involved in research activities to study China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in depth so that the basic objective to launch this project may be realized.

He said on Monday that it is our responsibility to see that as a Pakistani, how we can expand our industrial base, overcome power shortage problem, construction of roads to improve transportation system, infra structure development, better irrigation facilities to increase agricultural products and to boost up our exports in order to achieve economic prosperity.

These views he expressed while addressing the closing session of two day long Pakistan Business Research Conference (PBRC) at university auditorium.

The others who also addressed to the closing session of the conference were included head of Management Sciences, ZABIST Prof Dr Zaki Rashdi, Chairman, Pakistan and Russia Business Council Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Associate Dean, Business Administration & Social Sciences Dr Shujaat Mubarak and Conference Secretary Ghulam Mohammad.

Dr Zubair Shaikh said that better environment for carrying out research activities in universities is available presently in comparison to the past.

He said that although we have a larger number of PhD teachers in our faculties to carry out research work, yet recognition problem of research reports is still exist.

He said that it is our responsibility to foresee the impact of research work upon our society and asked the researchers to think that how can peoples belong to working class may be made more useful for the society.

Chairman, Pakistan Russia Business Council, M Farooq Afzal said that we should take full advantage of 64 billion dollars investment made by China under CPEC.

He said that Gawader port should be taken as a gift of God for Pakistan to establish trade links with, Middle East, Europe, Africa, USA, Central Asian countries and Russia.

He said Russian investors are very much interested for investment in Pakistan. To avail this opportunity, effective marketing tactics are required to take advantage of 3.7 trillion $ volume of trade budget of Russia and central Asian countries, he added.

He told that we cannot improve our economy by taking loans from IMF and other agencies, for this purpose we have to increase our investment in industrial sector to boost up exports.

Prof Dr Zaki Rashdi said most of the countries are taking advantages of research work through improved knowledge. He advised that research should also be done in respect of value added goods in the larger interest of country’s economy.