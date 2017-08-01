KHAIRPUR - A meeting of deans of various faculties was held here at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Monday, which was presided over by Professor Dr Parveen Shah, Vice Chancellor (VC).

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said the role of deans was assertive in the decision making process and in the promotion of quality education because deans were the academic heads of their concerned departments and institutes. “Their role is pivotal in the personality building of their students,” she added.

The meeting decided that summer courses would be launched during the vacations.

It was also decided in the meeting that that unfair means and copy culture would be eliminated during the annual examinations of affiliated colleges, while meetings will be held with college principals prior to the start of exams for their smooth conduct. Moreover, meetings will also be held with the district administration officials.

It was agreed at the meeting that senior faculty members would teach the classes of BS and Masters to share their expertise and mould the students towards education and character building. Remedial classes in English will also be started by the Department of English.

It was also resolved that Distance Education System will be streamlined as an alternative source of education in these centers to provide quality education to the students at their doorstep. Frequent visits of affiliation committee will be made at the affiliated colleges to oversee their performance in regular programs in colleges. It was decided that extra-ordinary regularity of students will be maintained during the conduct of the second semester classes.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Yousuf Khushk, Dean, Faculty of Arts & Languages, Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Hussain Mahar, Dean, Faculty of Physical Sciences, Prof. Dr. Syed Noor Shah Bukhari, Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof. Dr. Badaruddin Memon, Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Prof. Dr. Imdad Hussain Sahito, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and Registrar SALU attended the meeting.