SHIKARPUR - As many as 10 criminals were arrested during a search operation here in Katcha areas of Garhi Yasin and Sultankot on Monday while arms were also recovered from them.

Speaking at a press conference held here at his office, newly posted SSP Shikarpur Umar Tufail said that Shikarpur police in its efforts to maintain law and order situation in the district had initiated search operation against the bandits and other outlaws in Katcha areas so that people could take a sigh of relief.

The SSP claimed that police had also arrested three notorious dacoits namely Lihaz Jatoi, Akbar Jatoi and Mehboob Ali Bakhrani, while seven others namely Ali Bahar Shar, Hidaytullah Shar, Khair Muhammad, Imtiaz Shar, Ghulam Mustafa Shar, Haji Khan Jagirani and Sher Muhammad Marfani were also taken into custody and weapons were recovered from them.

Police have taken special measures keeping in view, particularly the incidents of terrorism.

Islamabad girl recovered FROM

JACOBABAD: A girl kidnapped from Islamabad was recovered by police here on Monday.

According to reports, a girl, Riffat Bibi, 16, daughter of Abdul Lateef, resident of F-10/3 Sheeraz Market, Islamabad, had been kidnapped from Islamabad by few men six years ago. She was rescued by police near Dargah Lal Shah Bari in the limits of Panhoon Bhatti police station. However, SHO Ajeeb Ali Khakhrani did not respond to this scribe queries for further explanation.

She was handed over to her relatives after the completion of necessary formalities, accordingly.