Kandhkot - A truck driver was kidnapped by unknown armed men here in the limits of Ghouspur police station the other day.

The driver, Lala Asghar Pathan, was kidnapped from village Maarkh Bhayo near Indus Highway, and was taken to an undisclosed location. Later heavy contingents of Kashmore police conducted raids in the katcha areas, including Jamal, Miyani, Badani, Gheelpur and Gublo.

When contacted, police spokesman said five persons had been arrested on suspicion while further investigation was underway. No FIR had been registered till the filing of the news.