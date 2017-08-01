KARACHI - Police killed two suspected militants allegedly in an encounter in the outskirts of the city on Monday.

The suspected militants were killed in Shah Latif Town.

Police said that the slain terrorists were affiliated with a banned militant outfit, Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), and they were involved in the target killings of members of Ahmadi and Shia communities as well as of DSP Afzal Shigri in Karachi.

The encounter took place when an extra contingent of District Malir police raided suspects’ hideout in Sector B-21 in Shah Latif Town.

District Malir SSP Rao Anwar said that an encounter took place when the culprits opened fire at the police, adding that in retaliation two militants were killed.

Their bodies were shifted to a morgue after the completion of medico-legal formalities at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where one of them was identified as Abu Huzaifa while his accomplice was yet to be identified.

Police said it had also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

40 suspects held

Earlier, over 40 suspects were taken into custody during a crackdown in Afridi Colony of Baldia Town.

Extra contingents of police, in collaboration with Rangers, launched an operation against criminals in the area. According to Baldia Division SP Arif Razzak, police also recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The suspects were shifted to different police stations for further investigations.

45 pickups given to

Investigation Wing

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Allah Dino Khawaja on Monday distributed 45 Toyota pickups to the officers of Investigation Wing of Karachi police.

In this connection a ceremony was held at Police Headquarters, Garden where zonal DIGs and district SSPs as well as station investigation officers (SIOs) were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, the IGP said 108 mobile vans would also be given to each police station apart from these 45 pickups. “The Investigation Wing is the backbone of police department,” he said, and added, “All steps are being taken to model the wing on scientific basis, and that forensic evidences also had importance in this regard.”

He hoped that the use of scientific and technical techniques would help in getting to the actual criminals by improving the method of investigation.

The IGP further said that costs incurred on the investigation of terrorism cases had been increased to Rs500, 000 from Rs100, 000, which would definitely improve the quality of investigation.

“These vehicles will enable the police investigators to give their best,” he maintained.