KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that unchecked expansion of Karachi has created lots of problems like destruction of infrastructure and worsening law and order situation.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Sadequain Underpass at Golimar on Tuesday, Murad said that Karachi’s expansion was unplanned as number of new settlements had emerged without proper paper work. “The result is that a huge pressure has piled up on the city’s infrastructure,” he noted.

“Gutters are overflowing, and the water supply is not enough to cater to the needs of every household,” the CM said, and added, “To top it all, the worst law and order situation had further aggravated the situation. As a result the government, instead of focusing on the development of the infrastructure, remained engaged in fighting against terrorists."

However, he reminded that now the situation had improved considerably and the government, after rooting out the terrorism, had started paying its full attention to the upgradation of the city’s infrastructure.

Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Deputy Mayor Dr Vohra, senior government, KMC officers and others attended the function.

The CM said that Karachi was the capital of the province. “Apart from that, the city not only provides maximum revenue to the Sindh government, but also contributed immensely to the national exchequer,” he said, and added, “Therefore it becomes the right of its citizens to have all the facilities; not only the basic, but also the advanced for which I am striving hard.”

Murad further said that he had launched Rs10 billion development programme in the city under which 18 different schemes were in progress.

He added that almost in every area roads were dug up for laying water and drainage pipelines and their rehabilitation, which had resulted in serious traffic issues for which he apologise to the people of the city.

The chief minister said that he had drawn up a plan to launch greater bulk water supply project, K-IV phase-II, before the presentation of next budget, and by the end of 2018 phase-I would start functioning while phase-II would be near completion.

Addressing the Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, the chief minister said, “Today I am giving you my powers. You may exercise them for the benefit of people and development of this city," he said, and added, "We all have to work together for the people of this city."

Murad said that the other big problem of the city was disposal of garbage, which, he said, was not a big issue provided all the resources were properly utilised.

He said the task of garbage lifting and cleanliness of two districts of Karachi, South and East, had been assigned to a private company and the work would begin in February.

Earlier, Local government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, while briefing the chief minister on the Golimar Underpass, which has been renamed as Sadeqain Underpass, said the project had been completed at a cost of Rs450.734 million within seven months.

Welcoming the chief minister, Karachi mayor said that the people were facing hardships due to prolonged work on the underpass.

He said that there would be no bullets and no China-Cutting. “This city will be protected and its people will be given maximum facilities at their doorstep,” he added.

Earlier, Murad, along with local government minister and Karachi mayor, declared the underpass open for traffic by unveiling the plaque and cutting the ribbon.