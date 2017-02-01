KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Tuesday that Karachi now needed targeted development for which he had also written letters to the prime minister and the chief minister in which he had also given suggestions for solving the problems of the city.

“Karachi was neglected in the past and KMC has no more revenue generating departments. All the powers are vested in the provincial government,” the mayor said, and added, “We have an experienced team. The people of Karachi have always been victimised since the country came into being.”

“It was only in the Musharraf era that large budgetary allocations were made for the development of Karachi, and development was seen taking place on the ground,” he recalled.

He was talking to journalists at Karachi Press Club’s Meet the Press programme.

Earlier, on arrival, he was welcomed by the president of the club Siraj Ahmed, Secretary Maqsood Yousufi, other office-bearers and members of the governing body. He was also presented traditional Sindhi Ajrak on the occasion.

Later, the mayor said, “We have to join hands to develop all the cities of this province; however it has to be seen that how much uplift work has been done in the province during the last eight years.”

He said in order to ensure proper utilisation of funds, allocated for development works, he was personally visiting the sites and inspecting the pace and quality of work. Wasim further said in the past municipal affairs of the city were run by administrators. “Still people are working like that. But now I am working to eliminate this culture,” he vowed.

He said that media had always supported him, and he wanted that he be given more support so that people could know the difficulties faced by the local government representatives.

He praised Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, saying he owned Lahore. “The metro bus projects have been launched in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, but Karachi is still deprived of such projects,” he regretted. Replying to a query, he said according to home department, he faced security threats. “However, security arrangements are not satisfactory, and it is the duty of the government to provide me security,” he opined. In the end, KPC President Siraj Ahmed thanked the mayor for his visit.