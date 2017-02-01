KARACHI - President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shamim Ahmed Firpo has welcomed Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's decision to appoint Muhammad Zubair as Sindh's Governor and was confident of the better results for the province and the country. Talking to APP here on Tuesday, KCCI President said Muhammad Zubair is a highly qualified man with a strong business background and belonged to Karachi. He (Zubair) could better understand the issues of this mega city especially of trade and industry. "Muhammad Zubair is the best choice from the lot of aspirants for Governor's post," he remarked adding that one more positive thing as credential for the Governor-appointed is that he is energetic and hard working. On behalf of Karachi Chamber, Shamim Ahmed Firpo assured full support and cooperation to the designated Governor in his decisions and efforts aimed at further improving the law and order situation and strengthening the infrastructure especially in Karachi; which is called the economic hub of the country.