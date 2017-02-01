SHIKARPUR - A person was sentenced to 25 years in prison here on Tuesday for murdering his elder brother in the limits of Chak Police Station in 2015. A fine of Rs1 million was also slapped on the convict.

According to details, Karim Bux Bhayo had murdered his elder brother, Hussain Bux aka Ubedullah Bhayo over a domestic dispute.

The Chak police produced him in the court of 3rd Additional Sessions Judge Shikarpur.

The Judge, Nazakat Ali Tanwari, awarded him 25-year imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs1 million on him upon finding him guilty.

The verdict further says that in case of failure in the payment of fine by the accused, he will have to undergo five years more imprisonment.

After the verdict, the accused was moved to District Prison Shikarpur, accordingly.

Two dacoits surrender before police

Two alleged dacoits surrendered before police while two alleged killers were apprehended by Shikarpur police on Tuesday.

Muhammad Kaleem, the ASP City, during a press conference held at Garhi Yasin Police Station, informed the journalists that two criminals, named Lakhmir aka Lakho Brohi, having Rs0.5 million head money, involved in 25 heinous cases of crime and Sadam aka Sado Marfani, having Rs1.0 million head money, succumbed to police pressure and surrendered themselves.

“Besides that, during ongoing police operation against outlaws, two murderers, identified as Riaz and Abdul Nabi, both of Jaffari caste, were apprehended by police,” he said, and added, “Police also seized arms and ammunitions from their possession.” ASP Muhammad Kaleem further added that due to strict directives given by SSP Shikarpur Umar Tufail, police have launched a crackdown against criminals and that no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands.